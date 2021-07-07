New DUI law change in Indiana involves marijuana and being behind the wheel

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Several new laws just became effective this month in Indiana. One of them updates the policy on marijuana and driving.

Before July 1st if you used marijuana and a week later you got in a car wreck, and you weren't at fault, you could've faced felony charges.

Indiana Senate Bill 201 changes that.

Medical experts say that you're no longer impaired several days after weed consumption, even though it remains in your system.

The law was implemented to help protect Hoosiers who get in a no-fault crash, but still have marijuana in their blood.

By state law, after all serious crashes in Indiana, drivers have to submit a blood draw.

"I think it kind of sets a guideline on what that level is and if it's something lower than that it wouldn't be a chargeable offense," Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said.

Recreational marijuana is still illegal in Indiana.

The major thing to note about this law change is that it's only a defendable charge if you're not at fault for the crash and if you show zero signs of impairment from marijuana.

It's not applicable for other drugs or for alcohol.