New Coke bottle unveiled outside of Terre Haute Children's Museum

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Children have another fun work of art to enjoy in downtown Terre Haute.

There's a new Coca Cola bottle outside of the Terre Haute Children's Museum.

The bottle is part of a push from the Vigo County Historical Society.

The group has been putting bottles around the city because Terre Haute is the birthplace of the original Coke bottle.

On Friday, leaders unveiled a special bottle for the museum.

It has an interactive game where children can look for certain items.

The organizers also dedicated benches.

The Terre Haute South Rotary Club donated for the event.