New Coffee Shop is brewing up some attention

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI) - A new coffee shop and restaurant is open in downtown Terre Haute just as the Hoosier state enters stage 5 of a reopening plan.

It means Federal Coffee and Fine Foods can open at full capacity.

There was a soft launch of the business Saturday.

The business is located at the corner of 7th street and Wabash Avenue.

It's filling the space previously occupied by the Corner Grind.

Coffee is obviously a menu highlight, but this shop also offers fresh food like sandwiches and salads.

There is indoor and outdoor seating.

We spoke with the owners of this new business.

They tell us they are eager to serve up delicious drinks!

"Both me and my wife are really honored to be a part of this community and the downtown vibe. Downtown has been really welcoming and inviting to us," said Kris Kraut the owner of the shop.

Federal Coffee and Fine Foods is open 7 days a week.