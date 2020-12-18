New Christmas program is being introduced at the Vigo County YMCA

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Christmas vacation is right around the corner. One local non-profit wants to help you take care of your kids while they're on holiday break.

The Vigo County YMCA is introducing a brand new program called Christmas Adventures.

The program is for kindergarten to 5th-grade students. From December 21 to 31, kids can make crafts, play games, and have fun.

The YMCA told us they're very excited to offer this new program to the community.

Youth program director Cayce Evans said, "Kids need contact. They need to be able to see friends and get out of the house a little, and parents need some sanity."

The Vigo County YMCA said they're going to be following all health and c-d-c guidelines. They also told us that masks will be worn and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

The part-time care program costs $20 for members, $25 for non-members.

The full-time care program costs $75 weekly for members and $90 weekly for non-members.

This program will also include breakfast and lunch in the price.