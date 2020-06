VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a new convenience store planned for the south side of Terre Haute.

A Casey's General Store will be coming to Jessica Drive, along U.S. Highway 41.

It'll be in front of the new Menard's property.

County officials say there are still some property details being finalized. Those are an entrance and a stormwater system.

Plans for the building itself are ready, there's just not a timeline yet.