1 in 500 American have died from COVID-19 - in Indiana, that number is even worse

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Johns Hopkins released new data that shows 1 in every 500 Americans have died from COVID-19.

Indiana's mortality rate is higher than the national average with 1 in every 450 people dying from the virus. Illinois has a rate of 1 in every 470 people.

The CDC says those who are unvaccinated are 29 times more likely to be hospitalized from COVID-19. Union hospital currently has 71 unvaccinated patients who are hospitalized with COVID-19.

A local Terre Haute firefighter, John Schoffstall, lost his life in April 2020 due to COVID-19 complications. His co-workers say his death came as a complete shock to all. They say they will always remember him and honor him every day.

"Losing him was hard but we just knew moving forward what John would want. He liked for people to be smiling having a good time so that's what we do now. Carry on his tradition and legacy" says Station 5 firefighter Stephen Kane.

After Schoffstall's passing, the fire station has implemented CDC's COVID-19 guidelines to help keep their station healthy.

Health officials encourage those who have not gotten vaccinated to receive the shots to protect themselves and others. The Vigo County health educator, Roni Elder shares the importance of getting vaccinated.

"We're vaccinating to keep hospitalizations and deaths down and we are seeing that it is working," says Elder.

If you are in need of a vaccination you can go to the mobile vaccine clinic located at the Vigo County Public Library this Saturday. Those ages 12 and up can receive either the Pfizer or Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Click here for more details.