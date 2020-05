KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - COVID-19 testing will pick up at a new location in Knox County.

It's at the Green Activities Center at Vincennes University.

Testing starts Tuesday.

According to VU, the agreement for the center lasts until June 29th.

VU, and other health partners, will evaluate for further testing needs. The site will be managed by Logistics Health Inc. (LHI) and OptumServe Health Services.

The site was originally held at The National Guard Armory.