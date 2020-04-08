New COVID-19 reporting requirements from Indiana State Dept. of Health

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) - Under new requirements from the Indiana State Department of Health, laboratories and congregate living facilities have new COVID-19 reporting requirements.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box, signed an order Wednesday that requires the following:

Laboratories must report all negative COVID-19 test results for Indiana residents to ISDH within 24 hours of completing the test. Currently, all positive results must be reported to ISDH.

All long-term care facilities, jails, prisons, or other congregate housing facilities must report positive COVID-19 test results for all patients, residents, offenders and employees within 24 hours of receiving a positive result.

All long-term care facilities, jails, prisons or other congregate housing facilities are required to report any COVID-19-related deaths or suspected COVID-19-related deaths of patients, residents, offenders or employees to ISDH within 24 hours of the facilities’ knowledge of the death.

The goal is to improve data collection and help health officials more quickly deploy all necessary resources to help limit the spread of the disease.

The latest case information can be found through the ISDH website.