New business looks to hit a musical high note in the 12 Points area

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Music fans will love this new business coming to town. It's the latest addition to the "Year of 12" initiative, where the community hopes to bring 12 new businesses in 12 months to the 12 Points neighborhood.

The initiative is part of a greater effort to revitalize the 12 Points community. The sixth business to make its announcement is the Local Vinyl, a record store for people of all ages to enjoy.

Eleanor Jones is the founder of Local Vinyl. She is an avid music lover who turned her passion for music into her own business!



"The Local Vinyl is setting up to be an atmosphere for people to be able to embrace local music embrace music history and listen to it through the medium of vinyl records," she said.

From a young age, Jones wanted to share her passion with the community. She started collecting vinyl records at just 15 years old.

In December 2018, Jones started the Local Vinyl as a pop-up shop at community events and farmers' markets. Now she has her very own storefront opening its doors sometime this summer.

"I am really excited to be part of this neighborhood," she said. "I am excited to hopefully bring some music festivals and host some local musicians in the storefront. I am hoping to get the community together to celebrate the musicians we have because we have a lot of awesome musicians in Terre Haute."

As more businesses come to the 12 Points neighborhood, this is helping the success of the overall 12 Points Revitalization effort.

"We are so excited about the momentum in the neighborhood, and we are doing this together," Tiffany Baker, the Economic Development Chair of the 12 Points Revitalization Initiative, said. "There is a lot of people who have wanted to see this community come back to life, and we are working to do it."

Baker says she is excited for the Local Vinyl to be a part of this ongoing effort.

"She is a great member of our community and I think she is going to bring a lot of energy to 12 Points," Baker said.

Opening up a new storefront can be stressful, but Jones wants to thank her local community members for all of the encouragement.

"I am really excited about the community support," Jones said. "A lot of people are really looking forward to having a record store here in town."