New Brazil officer K-9 is ready to hit the streets

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - One local police department is training a new K-9. As we've told you before, the Brazil Police Department added a K-9 officer to their squad recently. The K-9 and his K-9 patrolman went through several weeks of training before hitting the streets.

After months of fundraising thousands of dollars, the Brazil Police Department finally had enough to purchase a new K-9 for their team!

but before the K-9's official duties could start, there needed to be strict teaching and training.

"We just got back we finished our 6-week training course at Von Lake last Thursday we came back and worked our first shifts on the road Wednesday and Thursday of this week. So we're back and ready in action and ready to go," says K-9 Patrolman Chandler Damon with the Brazil Police Department.

K-9 Patrolman Chandler Damon with the Brazil Police Department says his K-9 named Brick's main focus will be getting drugs off the streets. He adds Brick is already helping to clean up the City of Brazil.

"Narcotic detection is one of the biggest ones you know that's the biggest obstacles we face now and even in smaller communities just is drugs that are here."

Even though Brick the K-9 has only been with his handler for a short amount of time, Damon says they've already made a significant bond.

"I love him honestly that's the hardest part is that these dogs are so loveable and so sociable with you and you build that bond with them you just want to take them in the house and love on them and stuff like that. But you have to remind yourself that they're working dogs they're here to serve your department and community."

His handler plans to have Brick out and about more in the City of Brazil so the community can get acquainted with him.