New Boys and Girls Club memorial pays tribute to 7-year-old Terre Haute boy police say was killed by his dad

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local organization is paying tribute to one of its young members.

The Boys and Girls Club in Terre Haute now has a memorial to honor seven-year-old Leeam Pritcher.

Leeam played football in the club's youth league.

We still miss Leeam all the time, and we were finally able to complete his memorial. Thank you to Leeam's family who...

Police say the child was killed last year. His father, Brandon Pritcher, is facing murder and neglect charges for Leeam's death.

That trial is set for June.