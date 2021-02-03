New Birth and Death Certificate System Has Flaws

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – A new online system for issuing birth and death certificates began January first.

This system has seen issues throughout the state.

This system doesn't allow officials to sign death certificates that happened before the first of the year.

In Vigo County, there are 23 death certificates from December that have yet to be signed.

While burials are allowed without a death certificate, cremations require it.

Roni Elder, the Health Educator at the Vigo County Health Department, says that they are not sure when the system will be fully working.