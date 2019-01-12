New Bill could legalize professional sports betting in Indiana

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- State Senator Jon Ford was at the first Legislative Crackerbarrel meeting Saturday.

He's working on legislation that would make it legal to place sports bets in places like casinos and riverboats.

Under his bill, the betting could be done in person or on a mobile device on major professional and college sports.

The bill does not allow for betting on youth sports.

He said the change would bring more money into the state in the form of jobs and taxes.

"We want our casinos to be competitive, right?" Ford said. "Every state around us is going to have a bill in their legislature to legalize sports wagering."