New Baby Box in the Wabash Valley

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Sugar Creek Fire Department Station 41 in West Terre Haute unvieled their new Safe Haven Baby Box today. This is the 56th baby box to be opened in Indiana. Over the past three years, there have been ten Hoosier babies placed in these boxes. This offeres mothers a safe and anonomous alternitve to dealing with their new role as a mother. The box triggers an alarm inside of the fire station a minute after the box is closed. This allows the mothers to remain anonomous without leaving the baby unattended for long periods of time. Monica Kelsey, the founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes, Inc. says that their mission is to keep babies safe. "I'm not telling women to bring their child here, I'm not even telling them they should bring her child here, but don't leave your child in a ditch," said Kelsey. For more information on Safe Haven Baby Boxes, Inc. click here.