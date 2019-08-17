New Afrikan People's Assembly making efforts to unite and educate the black community

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- The local organization New Afrikan Liberation Collective is working to educate and unify the black community of Terre Haute.

The goal of the assembly was to educate the black community on the importance of coming together and supporting each other.

Some told News 10 the gathering should spark a fire in others to take action.

Michael Joyner wants the black community in Terre Haute to come together.

"I'm just trying to carry on stuff that was taught to me handed down to me," said Joyner.

It's a dream of his son Kwame Shakur.

Shakur is in serving time in prison.

That's not stopping their efforts.

"I want them to understand that we can achieve certain things if we work together. you know then that way you can put back into your own community and help it build and go from there," said Joyner.

The group New Afrikan Liberation Collective hosted the New Afrikan People's Assembly for the young and old.

Speakers from across the country spoke on rebuilding schools, getting rid of poverty and creating and supporting black businesses.

Human-Rights activists and speaker Kilaika Shakur traveled to Terre Haute from Dallas.

She said Saturday's assembly is a vehicle, rebuilding the black community.

"When you have an entrepreneur spirit that's incorporate with a collectivism you can see the fruits of the collective unity that you have with your brother and sister you can create so many great things," said Shakur.

Joyner said he wants his message to stick with the youth especially.

"You're not stereotyped you're not the thug you're not the drug dealer you can be anything you want to be as long as you strive for the right thing," said Joyner.

Joyner told us this was the first gathering for Terre Haute.

He hopes that every August there will be an assembly.