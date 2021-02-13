New 12 points business holds soft opening

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new business has opened in Terre Haute.

It's in a part of town many people are working hard to revitalize.

The shop is called Jitterbugs.

There was a soft opening Saturday.

Jitterbugs is located on Maple Avenue in the 12 points neighborhood.

It's a kind of resale and antique shop.

This business opening coincides with many others in the neighborhood.

It's part of a planned effort to improve the area and bring 12 businesses to 12 points in 12 months.

The shop owner says she is proud and excited to be a part of this effort.

"We had been watching the 12 points revitalization and we just wanted to be a part of it. Always liked re-doing and re-purposing things and so we just decided to open up a shop of our own," says owner Retta Wilson.

The owner says new inventory will come in every day.