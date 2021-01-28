New employee comes to Terre Haute South High School to improve peoples lives

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Many schools all across the nation have had to adapt due to COVID-19. With all the sudden changes this can cause students and staff to feel overwhelmed or stressed. That's why one school here in the Wabash Valley decided to step up its counseling services by bringing in a four-legged friend to help its students.

School officials of Terre Haute South High School told News 10 that right now is the best time to introduce a therapy dog to the school.

Guidance Director Michelle Tracy said due to the pandemic many students, and staff, have been anxious or stressed.

She told News 10 their new employee will help with that, and much more.

She said because of the pandemic she's been seeing more emotional and social issues than ever before.

The school knew it had to do something different in order to meet the needs of its students.

So they hired on Lulu, a licensed therapy dog. Tracy said, "Students that can normally keep it together at school especially are having a really tough time. So Lulu is comfort, she's bringing smiles to students' faces."

Tracy told News 10 that already Lulu has helped many students this semester.

She said she's been in classrooms and even met individually with students who need her help.

Tracy said Lulu has already made the school a brighter place during these uncertain times for many.

She said, "Animals have always been a sense of comfort for a lot of people. And so to be able to provide some sense of normalcy during this time has been really, really important for our students and in our school."

She told News 10 students aren't the only ones benefiting from Lulu's presence.

Tracy said she personally didn't know she needed a therapy dog herself until Lulu came around. She said she's grateful Lulu is here to help not only her but the entire staff at Terre Haute South.

Tracy said, "She has been a way for them to have a little bit of a release and just to put a smile on their faces as well. That's blessed me and I'm so thankful to have the opportunity to work with her."

Tracy said Lulu has already made a lasting impact on the school.

She's excited to see what else Lulu will do.