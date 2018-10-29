Clear

Study show tornado alley moving closer to Wabash Valley

More tornadoes for the Wabash Valley?

Posted: Oct. 29, 2018 11:19 PM
Posted By: Brady Harp

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Tornadoes are a risk all year and a new study shows the Wabash Valley might be seeing more of them.

A recent study by Northern Illinois University (found here) shows that the infamous “tornado alley” is on its way East. The study looked at changes since 1979. This means areas East of the Mississippi River is seeing an increase in tornadoes.

More tornadoes spinning up east puts the Wabash Valley in more danger. More people and homes are in the east so more people will be at risk for dangerous weather.

It should be clear more tornadoes are still spinning up in the west but that number is decreasing. Over the last few decades, tornadoes are forming farther east including the Wabash Valley.

Why is this happening? Scientists aren’t sure.

This means residents of Illinois and Indiana need to be more aware of the potential for strong tornadoes all year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 43°
Robinson
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 40°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 45°
Rockville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 43°
Casey
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 47°
Brazil
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 43°
Marshall
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 43°
Warm & Windy Tuesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CASA holds trunk or treat event

Image

Tornado alley moving toward the Wabash Valley

Image

Kevin is keeping an eye on the Halloween forecast

Image

Korean War vet receives honors 60 years after service

Image

The Stand Against Hate Vigil in Terre Haute

Image

Vigo County School Corporation holds another round of meetings

Image

South out for revenge

Image

Danny Tanoos has hearing scheduled

Image

Alorica in Terre Haute is set to close

Image

Hey Kevin 10-29-18

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute