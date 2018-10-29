Study show tornado alley moving closer to Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Tornadoes are a risk all year and a new study shows the Wabash Valley might be seeing more of them.

A recent study by Northern Illinois University (found here) shows that the infamous “tornado alley” is on its way East. The study looked at changes since 1979. This means areas East of the Mississippi River is seeing an increase in tornadoes.

More tornadoes spinning up east puts the Wabash Valley in more danger. More people and homes are in the east so more people will be at risk for dangerous weather.

It should be clear more tornadoes are still spinning up in the west but that number is decreasing. Over the last few decades, tornadoes are forming farther east including the Wabash Valley.

Why is this happening? Scientists aren’t sure.

This means residents of Illinois and Indiana need to be more aware of the potential for strong tornadoes all year.