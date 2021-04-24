Nevins Township clean up day

NEVIN TONWSHIP, Ind. (WTHI) - And a clean up day took place at the Fontanet department.

It was only for Nevins Township residents.

Vigo County Solid Waste Management District provided labor and dumpsters to their community.

This was a time where people could throw away items like furniture, mattresses, and large toys.

These type of events are paid for by waste management instead of tax payer dollars.

"A lot of times people can't take their stuff to the landfill and by having these cleanups being brought to them where we have the dumpsters here it does make it a lot easier. And it may encourage them to clean up some stuff in areas that do need cleaned up," says the County Commissioner Brendan Kearns.

They plan on having 10 more events like these this year to help out the community.