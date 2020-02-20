Network hopes to help children in foster care

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Thousands of Hoosier children are in foster care. That's why a national organization is moving into Indiana.

Indiana Mentor Network is working to educate people on fostering. Thursday, the Terre Haute community was invited to have a conversation over some cocoa and cookies. It happened at Northside Community United Methodist Church.

Organizers said it's such a worthwhile event.

"Children are going thorough one of the hardest times in their life, and we want to be there to support them. and not just support the foster children, but also the foster family," Kristi Cundiff with the Indiana Mentor Network said.

There will be monthly events here in the valley for this organization.