TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Thousands of Hoosier children are in foster care. That's why a national organization is moving into Indiana.
Indiana Mentor Network is working to educate people on fostering. Thursday, the Terre Haute community was invited to have a conversation over some cocoa and cookies. It happened at Northside Community United Methodist Church.
Organizers said it's such a worthwhile event.
"Children are going thorough one of the hardest times in their life, and we want to be there to support them. and not just support the foster children, but also the foster family," Kristi Cundiff with the Indiana Mentor Network said.
There will be monthly events here in the valley for this organization.
Related Content
- Network hopes to help children in foster care
- Foster mom hopeful bill gets signed
- Opioids to blame for more kids entering foster care
- National Foster Care Month: A Teen's Success Story
- Same-sex penguin couple cares for foster egg
- Indiana Senator hopes to establish foster parent "Bill of Rights"
- Indiana families hopeful about proposed ‘foster parent bill of rights’
- Local children in desperate need of foster homes
- Lawmakers consider more than 30 bills regarding foster children
- 116 children receiving better child care