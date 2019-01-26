Netflix show inspiring people to donate

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Don't keep anything that doesn't spark joy.
That's the motto of one new Netflix show called "Tidying Up."
Since the show started thrift stores across the country report donations have gone up because viewers have been inspired.
Here in the Wabash Valley staff at one shop say they constantly see donations.
Habitat for Humanity is Terre Haute says they haven't necessarily seen more donation.
But, they say it could be because people are constantly donating, even when they aren't open.
