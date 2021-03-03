Rapper Nelly Will Be Coming to Terre Haute - here's where he will perform

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Grammy award-winning rap superstar, Nelly, will be coming to The Mill in Terre Haute on June 5th.

With three months until the concert, The Mill still has some work to do to convert the old paper mill into a concert venue.

That work includes building the stage, putting up a new fence, and landscaping. "Construction is our main focus right now. We've got 90 plus days to get it all done. I don't think it's going to be too big of a problem, as long as mother nature works with us," said Tim Drake, owner of The Mill. Tickets are on sale now.

