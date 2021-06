PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - Police say a local man faces first-degree murder charges after a fatal shooting.

The Edgar County Coroner told News 10 the victim was 31-year-old, Matthew Morgan.

Witnesses say Morgan was shot during an argument with a neighbor. This happened around 7:30 Tuesday evening on Arthur Street.

Police said they've arrested 30-year-old Zachary Smith. He faces three charges, including first-degree murder.

No court hearing has been set.