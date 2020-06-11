Clear

Neighbors react to early morning triple shooting in Terre Haute

An early morning shooting sent three people to the hospital, with one of those people dying.

Posted: Jun 11, 2020 5:38 PM
Updated: Jun 11, 2020 5:45 PM
Richard Solomon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An early morning shooting sent three people to the hospital, with one of those people dying.

It happened on 1032 North 9th Street.

On Thursday morning, police told us a male and female were found with gunshot wounds. Another man, police identified as Austyn White was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

White passed away from his injuries.

We spoke with several witnesses who say they heard the entire situation.

One neighbor said a couple lived upstairs in the apartment complex. 

She told News 10 she heard fighting around 6:00 a.m. and heard several gunshots.

According to neighbors, the area is home to several families, some with small kids.

One mother we spoke with lives right across the street.

"It's kind of hard to even want to be on the street right now, makes you want to move. My kids are in the house so they're in danger, they could be in the crossfire you never know what could happen you could have a bullet go through your house," said Terezia Anderson. 

Police are asking for your help.

If you know anything, they're asking you to call Detective Brad Rumsey at 812-244-2667. 

