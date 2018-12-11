Clear

Neglected dogs looking for new homes

Four dogs dumped by the Cannonball bridge in Knox County are still trying to find new homes.

Posted: Dec. 11, 2018 5:46 PM
Updated: Dec. 11, 2018 6:28 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vincennes Animal Shelter is a busy place. That's a lot different than just a few months ago.

Shelter director Leah Vantlin says, "We pretty much emptied out in October. We went to a large adoption event in Indianapolis and we adopted out 29 dogs in one weekend. And we were sitting fairly empty. And we've just filled right back up."

Almost every kennel is full at the shelter. Four spaces taken by dogs dumped at the Cannonball bridge last month.

Vantlin says, "They're doing much better now. Especially the year old dogs are doing really great. They're getting more used to being around people and they're not as painfully shy as they had been."

All four dogs are recovering.

But Vantlin says dumping is becoming an issue, "We received in probably fourteen or fifteen dogs from the county in the last month. Most of those were either dumped or neglected or abused."

Knox County does not have an animal shelter of its own. Meaning any animals picked up in the city or county limits go to the city's shelter.

Vantlin says, "You see dogs that end up getting dumped out in the county. People will just find them out in the country or people that live out in the country say this dog just showed up. We think someone dumped it here."

Vantlin says dumping needs to stop.

Vantlin explains, "The animals don't have access to food or shelter. People think 'oh they'll have a good chance to make it out on their own', but they really don't. They are domestic animals that are used to being fed and taken care of."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Brazil
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Continued mild air, but rain is coming soon
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Blessing Box receives big donations

Image

New tax law changes

Image

Neglected Dogs Look for new home

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

Salvation Army needs bell ringers

Image

Grief and the Holidays

Image

Commissioners approve Trans-Care contract

Image

Company repitches Terre Haute Casino

Image

Man charged for Monday night standoff

Image

Divers find state trooper's stolen gun

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute