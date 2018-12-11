Neglected dogs looking for new homes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vincennes Animal Shelter is a busy place. That's a lot different than just a few months ago.

Shelter director Leah Vantlin says, "We pretty much emptied out in October. We went to a large adoption event in Indianapolis and we adopted out 29 dogs in one weekend. And we were sitting fairly empty. And we've just filled right back up."

Almost every kennel is full at the shelter. Four spaces taken by dogs dumped at the Cannonball bridge last month.

Vantlin says, "They're doing much better now. Especially the year old dogs are doing really great. They're getting more used to being around people and they're not as painfully shy as they had been."

All four dogs are recovering.

But Vantlin says dumping is becoming an issue, "We received in probably fourteen or fifteen dogs from the county in the last month. Most of those were either dumped or neglected or abused."

Knox County does not have an animal shelter of its own. Meaning any animals picked up in the city or county limits go to the city's shelter.

Vantlin says, "You see dogs that end up getting dumped out in the county. People will just find them out in the country or people that live out in the country say this dog just showed up. We think someone dumped it here."

Vantlin says dumping needs to stop.

Vantlin explains, "The animals don't have access to food or shelter. People think 'oh they'll have a good chance to make it out on their own', but they really don't. They are domestic animals that are used to being fed and taken care of."