Negative Crude Oil Prices could drive Gas Prices down even more

U.S. Crude oil prices are below zero for the first time in history. This news will begin to save you even more money at the gas pump.

Posted: Apr 21, 2020 6:30 PM
Posted By: Dominic Miranda

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - U.S. Crude oil prices are below zero for the first time in history. This news will begin to save you even more money at the gas pump.

Professor of economics Dr. Robert Guell at Indiana State University says crude oil prices are and will be negative for a relatively short period of time. He explained how we got here.

Guell says the underlying problem is that oil is being produced and is in transport, but oil is not being used. Factories are shut down and people aren’t really driving anywhere due to COVID-19. Oil refineries are refining much less oil than usual, and oil is coming in with no place to go.

In response, Marathon Petroleum gave News 10 a quote about the refinery in Robinson, Illinois. It reads in part:

Our refining and marketing teams work closely, and we are always prepared to optimize our operations based on market needs. The energy industry is critical to the nation’s infrastructure, and the Robinson refinery is maintaining current production capabilities.

Dr. Guell says quite literally, people are paying producers to take oil off their hands.

“You have this intersection of the spat between the Saudis and the Russians, and the coronavirus that created a perfect storm for crude oil prices,” Guell explained.

As market needs are low at this point, Dr. Guell says we will certainly see an impact on gas prices.

“We could easily see gas prices at or near a dollar or even below a dollar here in Indiana,” Guell said, “Though our relatively high gas taxes would probably make the set point—the lowest point—just above a dollar.”

Guell says this should all resolve itself within two months once the economy starts to open back up. He says more people will be driving, and the price of oil should stabilize.

