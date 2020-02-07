Need help with your taxes in Knox County? The United Way has you covered

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Knox County can get help with their taxes.

The United Way of Knox County is sponsoring the free "Volunteers un Tax Assistance Service."

People can drop off their tax paperwork and pick them up the next week.

It's happening on Saturday, February 7 at the Knox County Public Library from 9:00 a.m. until noon.

People can do the same thing at the Bicknell Public Library on February 13 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Anyone can take advantage of this program, regardless of age or income.

You can call the Knox County United Way at (812) 882-3624 for more information.