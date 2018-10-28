Clear

Need for blood donations at all-time high

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood and with disasters like Hurricane Michael hitting the U.S. the need for blood is at an all-time high.

The American Red Cross held a blood drive Sunday to help people like the victims of hurricane Michael. This was also to maintain supply around the country.

Blood collected at blood drives like this one are sent to the areas that need it most. Organizers explain the main reason places hit by disasters need blood is because often their local collection centers and blood drives can be shut down for weeks on end.

Ashley Hughes with the American Red Cross says, “It's awesome that individuals across the country have been stepping up with the American Red Cross to give blood and give back to their neighbors in need."

If you missed the blood drive you can still help.

Call (812) 232-3393 or visit the American Red Cross website for more information about how you can get involved.

