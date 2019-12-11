TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local theatre is getting into the holiday spirit.
The Moon Lite Drive-in is hosting Silent Night at the Moon Lite.'
The theatre will begin showing Christmas classics starting this Friday, starting with A Christmas Story.
The event is free to attend because each show will have a different sponsor.
The Garrett Sands Kindness Project is sponsoring this Friday's.
Gates open at 4:00 p.m. and showtime is at 5:00 p.m.
For a full list of movies showing during Silent Night at the Moon Lite - click here.
Related Content
- Need a reason to go to the drive-in? The Moon Lite theater is set to host free Christmas movies
- Moon Lite Drive-in-Theater hosts Trunk-or-Treat
- Moon Lite Theater announces opening date
- Moon Lite Drive-In starts planning opening night activities
- A Christmas tradition at the movie theaters
- Moon Lite Drive-In hosts car show to celebrate opening weekend
- Stolen items from Moon Lite Drive-In construction site will result in opening delay
- Moon-Lite food and toy drive such a success, they plan on doing it again
- Terre Haute's upcoming drive-in movie theater has a name
- New drive-in movie theater one step closer to reality
Scroll for more content...