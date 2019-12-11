Need a reason to go to the drive-in? The Moon Lite theater is set to host free Christmas movies

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local theatre is getting into the holiday spirit.

The Moon Lite Drive-in is hosting Silent Night at the Moon Lite.'

The theatre will begin showing Christmas classics starting this Friday, starting with A Christmas Story.

The event is free to attend because each show will have a different sponsor.

The Garrett Sands Kindness Project is sponsoring this Friday's.

Gates open at 4:00 p.m. and showtime is at 5:00 p.m.

For a full list of movies showing during Silent Night at the Moon Lite - click here.