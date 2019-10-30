Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Nebraska man tries to open bank account with fake $1M bill

Police are searching for a man who walked into a bank in Nebraska this week and tried to open a checking account with a fake $1 million bill.

Posted: Oct 30, 2019 10:58 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police are searching for a man who walked into a bank in Nebraska this week and tried to open a checking account with a fake $1 million bill.

Staff at the Pinnacle Bank branch in Lincoln reported the Monday morning incident to police. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that bank employees say the man was adamant that the bill was real despite tellers’ attempts to convince him otherwise.

The man eventually left with the bill, but without a new account.

Police are reviewing surveillance video to try to identify the man. Police say they want to check on his welfare and make sure he was not the victim of a crime.

The largest denomination note ever issued for public circulation was the $10,000 bill.

___

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 44°
Robinson
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 43°
Indianapolis
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 44°
Rockville
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 44°
Casey
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
Brazil
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 44°
Marshall
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 44°
Windy & Colder. Rain & Possible Snow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Indiana Sheriffs’ Youth Ranch breaks ground on peace chapel, cabins

Image

Soon to open Terre Haute restaurant hiring

Image

One step closer to learning Terre Haute Firefighter's fate with the department

Image

Bloomfield volleyball

Image

West Vigo football

Image

Linton football

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

'...we can hear both sides of the story.' VCSC takes part in a workshop to learn new discipline meth

Image

SMWC off the hook for $42 million in student aid

Image

Berry Global breaks ground on expansion of Wabash Valley plant

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?

${article.thumbnail.title}

What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival

${article.thumbnail.title}

Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition

Image

Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week