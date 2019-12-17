Nearly a dozen people stood outside of the Vigo County Courthouse in support of President Trump's impeachment

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some in the Wabash Valley are letting their voices be heard. Nearly a dozen people stood outside of the Vigo County Courthouse on Tuesday in support of President Donald Trump's impeachment.
More than 60 people were originally set to show up before the weather canceled the event - but some still showed up.
Some were from Illinois and others from the southern portion of the Wabash Valley.
They told us the weather wouldn't stop them from sharing their opinion.
