Nearly 800 kids are in the Vigo Co. court system - here's how you can help them have a better Christmas

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You have the chance to help kids in the local court system.

Vigo County CASA is all set to host its annual Whoville campaign. The organization wants to give toys to every child with an active - open case.

Right now, that is 785 children.

There are Christmas trees with gift tags all around Terre Haute.

All you have to do is grab a tag, buy a gift that goes with the tag, and give it to CASA by December 13.

You can find trees at the following locations:

Vigo County Courthouse

Vigo County Annex

Grand Traverse Pie Company

Top Guns

Vigo County Public Library

The Meadows Shopping Center