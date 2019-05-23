Nearly 600 birds and dogs rescued in Indiana animal fighting investigation

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Nearly 600 birds and dogs have been rescued in an animal fighting investigation.

The ASPCA and the Indiana Gaming Commission raided the properties in Morgan and Owen Counties on Thursday.

They found evidence of dogfighting and cockfighting.

Authorities say a Crime Stoppers tip last fall led to the investigation.

Police arrested Martin Anderson in connection, and he now faces charges and a possible six months to two and a half years in prison.

The rescued animals are being cared for in undisclosed temporary shelters.