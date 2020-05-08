Nearly 58% of Vigo County residents have responded to the census

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- The 2020 census continues moving forward.
The State of Indiana is running a little higher than the national average for census responses. The national average is nearing 58%. A little more than 62% of Hoosiers have responded. You can view a map of this information here.
57.5% have responded from Vigo County.
53.7% have responded from Terre Haute.
“Well, we’re certainly pleased with the response. The goal is to count everyone, and so we’re not satisfied until we reach 100%. There’s a lot of work that continues to be done in Indiana, Illinois, and across the country to make sure everyone is counted,” said Tim Swarens, a spokesperson for the U.S. Census Bureau.
You can complete the census here.
