Nearly 58% of Vigo County residents have responded to the census

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- The 2020 census continues moving forward.

The State of Indiana is running a little higher than the national average for census responses. The national average is nearing 58%. A little more than 62% of Hoosiers have responded. You can view a map of this information here.

57.5% have responded from Vigo County.

53.7% have responded from Terre Haute.

“Well, we’re certainly pleased with the response. The goal is to count everyone, and so we’re not satisfied until we reach 100%. There’s a lot of work that continues to be done in Indiana, Illinois, and across the country to make sure everyone is counted,” said Tim Swarens, a spokesperson for the U.S. Census Bureau.

You can complete the census here.