TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County YMCA will receive some equipment to help improve hydration while keeping cleanliness in mind.

Guys Who Give donated $4,700 to Why Make Waves on Friday.

Why Make Waves is a non-profit advocating for wellness through aquatics - like the YMCA pool.

The money will be used to buy three no-touch drinking and water bottle filling stations for the Y.