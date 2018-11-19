TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A 30-year tradition has another successful year.
We want to say thank you for helping us raise thousands of pounds of food for Share Your Thanksgiving.
Thanks to your generous donations, nearly 29,000 pounds of food was collected this year.
That food will go straight to Catholic Charities and then be distributed to area food banks and shelters.
Related Content
- Nearly 30,000 pounds of food collected in Share Your Thanksgiving food drive
- Nearly 22 tons of food collected in 29th annual Share Your Thanksgiving!
- Early Share You Thanksgiving number are in, nearly eight tons of food collected
- Collecting donations for Share for Your Thanksgiving
- Annual Share Your Thanksgiving Drive helps put food on the table for local families
- Food drive helps homeless veterans
- Local company collects over 10,000 lbs of food in food drive
- More than 5,000 pounds collected from Share Your Thanksgiving (so far)
- 67,000 lbs of food collected in the Friday Football Food Drive...which school takes home the top prize?
- Local store holds canned food drive
Scroll for more content...