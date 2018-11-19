Clear
Nearly 30,000 pounds of food collected in Share Your Thanksgiving food drive

We want to say thank you for helping us raise thousands of pounds of food for Share Your Thanksgiving.

Posted: Nov. 19, 2018 4:34 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A 30-year tradition has another successful year.

Thanks to your generous donations, nearly 29,000 pounds of food was collected this year.

That food will go straight to Catholic Charities and then be distributed to area food banks and shelters.

