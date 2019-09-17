Clear
Nearly $3,000 in damages reported as Clark County cemetery vandalized

Community members in Martinsville, Illinois want answers after the city cemetery was vandalized on Sunday.

Posted: Sep 17, 2019 3:25 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

In total, 31 tombstones were knocked over.

Others were snapped in half or pushed off their bases.

Local officials estimate the damage to be nearly $3,000.

Joyce Bishop is on the Martinsville cemetery board.

She says the destruction is heartbreaking.

"We all have connections to this cemetery. Everybody does...I hate to see something like this done to cemeteries because it really just shows disrespect," Bishop said.

Leaders are considering installing cameras to prevent something liket his from happening again.

They are also discussing offering a reward to find out who did this.

Martinsville Mayor Herman Davidson explained the challenges that comes with making repairs.

"A lot of people think, oh yeah, you can just pick them up an set them right back on the base of it, but that's what's not involved, you have to seal it an you have to have spaces to do it the right way so they last," Davidson said.

If you have any information on the crime, you are urged to call the Martinsville Police Department at 217-382-4023.

