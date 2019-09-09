Nearly 3,000 flags in place at ISU to remember 9/11 victims

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - About 3,000 American flags now stand on the campus of Indiana State University.

It's part of an effort to honor the lives lost in the September 11 attacks.

Wednesday marks the 18th anniversary of the attacks.

Students and staff volunteered to put the flags in the ground on Monday.

Each flag represents someone who died.

Just about everyone can tell you where they were that day.

The university recognizes its incoming students were only babies.

"It has taken on a different kind of importance. We want our students who don't remember that day to still understand what an important day it was and to honor the lives that were lost," Nancy Rogers, Vice President for University Engagement said.

Indiana State University will mark the times of the attacks Wednesday morning.

Local firefighters and police will ring a bell at six different times.