Nearly 23,000 pounds of food collected (so far) in Share Your Thanksgiving food drive

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - We have new numbers from our recent Share Your Thanksgiving food drive.

There are still a lot of barrels around Vigo County - so these numbers are not final.

At last count, nearly 23,000 pounds of food has been collected. All of those donations were handed over to Catholic Charities.

We want to say a huge thank you to everyone that shared their Thanksgiving and worked to help end hunger in our community.