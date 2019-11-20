Nearly 23,000 pounds of food collected (so far) in Share Your Thanksgiving food drive

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - We have new numbers from our recent Share Your Thanksgiving food drive.
There are still a lot of barrels around Vigo County - so these numbers are not final.
At last count, nearly 23,000 pounds of food has been collected. All of those donations were handed over to Catholic Charities.
We want to say a huge thank you to everyone that shared their Thanksgiving and worked to help end hunger in our community.
