Clear

Nearly 200 thermal totes donated to Union Hospital NICU

For five years, Christena Cantrell has donated 'Thirty-One' thermal totes to Union Health's NICU.

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 5:37 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -Monday is National Neo-Natal Intensive Carre Unit Awareness Day.

For five years, Christena Cantrell has donated 'Thirty-One' thermal totes to Union Health's NICU.

On Monday, she returned with 198 more thermal totes to donate.

The totes are given to breastfeeding moms to transport milk to and from the hospital.

"That's what it's all about. It's giving back and making others feel good when they are in a hard time," Cantrell said.

If you would like to get involved and make a donation to the NICU, call the Union Hospital Foundation at 812-238-7534.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Robinson
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 90°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Rockville
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Casey
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Brazil
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Marshall
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 92°
A Hot Start to October
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

High traveled railroad crossings to be fixed in Vincennes

Image

Make a Difference: Steve Huddleston

Image

Hey Kevin 9-30

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

Boys and Girls Club asks for help reaching $20,000 goal

Image

Nearly 200 thermal totes donated to Union Hospital NICU

Image

Local law firm donates to Wabash Valley Health Center

Image

CODA Announcement

Image

Hamilton Center wraps up 22 Push Up Challenge with staff dropping and giving 22

Image

Connor Scott sentenced for the murder of Kaylyn Whitaker

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say