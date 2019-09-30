Nearly 200 thermal totes donated to Union Hospital NICU

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -Monday is National Neo-Natal Intensive Carre Unit Awareness Day.
For five years, Christena Cantrell has donated 'Thirty-One' thermal totes to Union Health's NICU.
On Monday, she returned with 198 more thermal totes to donate.
The totes are given to breastfeeding moms to transport milk to and from the hospital.
"That's what it's all about. It's giving back and making others feel good when they are in a hard time," Cantrell said.
If you would like to get involved and make a donation to the NICU, call the Union Hospital Foundation at 812-238-7534.
