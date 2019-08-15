Nearly $2 million in grant money to help three Wabash Valley communities

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - 17 rural communities across the Hoosier state received more than $10 million in federal grant funding to improve infrastructure, public facilities, and economic development.

Three of those counties were right here in the Wabash Valley.

In Clay County, nearly $500,000 will be used to build a brand new fire station for the Center Point Community Volunteer Fire Company.

The 5,200 square foot facility will have four bays and room for training and equipment.

The town of Montezuma in Parke County was awarded $700,000 to make improvements to its wastewater system.

That includes remote monitoring equipment that will improve the collection process.

Also in Parke County, Rockville received $700,000 to improve its drinking water system.

That project will protect residents from sanitary sewer overflows and back-ups.

It will also prevent sinkholes and road failures due to aging and buried infrastructure.