State Leaders Dedicate $2 Billion Dollars to Hoosier Education!

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Teacher groups across the state and the Wabash Valley are celebrating an education-funding increase. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and state leaders just released the state's budget plan. Nearly $2 billion dollars will go toward improving education statewide and supporting teachers.

"Our two-year budget is a historic win for students, teachers, and families," Todd Huston, the Speaker of the Indiana House of Representatives, said.

This is a record investment in education for the state. With this new budget plan in place, this is allowing for more Hoosiers to achieve valuable education opportunities.

"Education is the foundation of everything," Tonya Pfaff, Indiana House of Representatives member representing District 43, said. "The more people who are educated, the better jobs they can get and the better quality of life they have. I am a big advocate for education and I am so excited that the state is really putting some money into it."

Pfaff is not only a state representative, but she is also a high school math teacher at Terre Haute North Vigo High School. She says this is a big step toward investing more in local communities.

"We have money so we can finally take that extra step and really invest it in our children and education," she said. "I personally am really excited about it. I hope, at the very least, it attracts more people into education."

Additionally, state leaders are also placing a priority on teacher salaries. There's a new recommendation for schools across the state to have first-year teacher salaries start at $40,000. This is another step toward addressing the teacher shortage in Indiana.

"The state is finally investing in teacher salaries," Pfaff said. "For all those teachers out there, I think it's finally going to happen."

With the new budget in place, teachers say this will help the education system grow stronger for many more years to come.

"I find in education when you are putting more money into our education building, into our teachers, we become more creative, we don't have to worry about getting a second job, and we can really focus on what's important, which is students," she said. "I think it's a win-win for everyone."

We also reached out to the Vigo County Teachers Association's president, Heidi McDonald. She agrees with Pfaff and says this is great news for students and educators across the state.

"The increase in student funding will allow schools to provide more resources to our students and staff," McDonald said.

The new budget plan is up for final approval from lawmakers and is expected to be complete by tomorrow. To learn more about the proposed budget, the full report is linked here.