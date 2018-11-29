Nearly 100 people take part in blood drive

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Donating blood is vital to saving lives.
One Wabash Valley community has helped save almost 300.
The Center Point United Methodist Church hosted a blood drive earlier this week.
The drive was in memory of Bob Kumpf.
He lost his battle to brain cancer last month.
Kumpf served as a pastor at the church before his retirement.
Organizers say 98 people came to show their support.
