Nearly 100 people take part in blood drive

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Donating blood is vital to saving lives.

One Wabash Valley community has helped save almost 300.

The Center Point United Methodist Church hosted a blood drive earlier this week.

The drive was in memory of Bob Kumpf.

He lost his battle to brain cancer last month.

Kumpf served as a pastor at the church before his retirement.

Organizers say 98 people came to show their support.