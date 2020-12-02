Nearing maple syrup season

TERRE HAUTE, IND (WTHI) We usually talk about maple syrup in the new year. Each February, the Vigo County Parks Department taps the trees for syrup.

But, just in time for the holidays, you can get syrup produced from Prairie Creek Park through the Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department (VCPRD).

Mark Wiggins, also known as "Maple Mark," has been producing syrup for seven years. He said one of the sweet parts of his job is seeing people come in from the community.

"We enjoy seeing the people come out. Normally when they come out and watch us boil, they get the nice aroma of the maple syrup being cooked, the joy of the little kids, their faces. It's just fun to have the people come out and watch what we do out here," said Wiggins.

Brian Gilbert, the assistant superintendent of Vigo County Parks, explained that they plan to allow tours through the Sugar Bush Cabin during syrup season.

"If you want a small tour, you can contact the parks department, and they can set up small tours using all of the health department guidelines," said Gilbert.

This means you will need a reservation before arriving.

You will also need to wear a mask.

You can purchase syrup at:

VCPRD Administrative Office

*Appointment Only

Address: 155 Oak St., Terre Haute, IN 47807

Sugar Bush Cabin in Prairie Creek Park

*Ask a maintenance specialist

Address: 3230 W French Dr., Terre Haute, IN 47802

Pints are $10 and Quarts are $15.