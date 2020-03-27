Navy Support Activity Crane adds restrictions for COVID-19 pandemic

CRANE, Ind. (WTHI) - Restrictions include many that everyone is used to these days like social distancing and working from home.

The base has closed it's Bedford and Burns City gates. The cafeteria has also closed and the conference center on base will close on March 30th.

While the base is taking steps to limit contact it is also planning incase the pandemic breaches the gates.

News 10 spoke with installation commanding officer Timothy Powers. He says all the different organizations on base have been working together.

Powers says they have plans in place to meet the problem head-on.

Powers explains, "A lot of smart folks working on this problem. We've got very good plans in place to deal with the potential case here on the installation."