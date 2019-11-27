Clear

Navigating the holiday traffic: Preparing for the worst travel day

With just a day away from Thanksgiving, many of you are planning to hit the road for the holidays. Wednesday is one of the worst days to travel, so before you hit the roadways keep these tips in mind!

Posted: Nov 27, 2019 8:46 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- With just a day away from Thanksgiving, many of you are planning to hit the road for the holidays.

According to AAA, more than 55 million people will be traveling 50 miles or more. That's an increase of 3% from previous years.

Wednesday and Sunday are projected to be the busiest travel days.  

News 10 spoke with no stranger to the roadways, Sgt. Matt Ames, with Indiana State Police.

He reminds us of previous issues they experienced during holiday travels.

"There were 12 fatalities from Wednesday to Sunday, exactly 2,583 car accidents and 337 personal accidents," said Ames. 

In order to avoid any repeats of those numbers, Ames shares a few tips to keep a few things in mind before heading out to your destination.

"We ask everyone to slow down, drive alert, buckle up and drive sober," said Ames. "With all of the traffic, just remember to be a courteous driver so that you and others can enjoy a happy Thanksgiving."

