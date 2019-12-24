Navigating life with a feeding tube

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) -- Mealtime looks a little different for the Cullison family in Bloomfield.

Elias Cullison is one of about 500,000 people who live with a feeding tube.

He is only 2-years-old.

For Elias, he has lived with a feeding tube practically since birth.

Elias' mother, Tya Cullison refers to his feeding tube as his invisible disability.

“Even though you can't see it does not mean that it's not there," Tya Cullison told News 10.

He’s been through a lot for such a young age.

“For that first year of his life, we focused so much on getting him off the feeding tube that we didn't focus a whole lot on his development,” Cullison said.

He was receiving formula through his feeding tube.

By the time Elias turned one, he was still struggling to gain weight.

“I got so tired of it one night. He just kept vomiting, and he looked so sick that I thought he's wasting away. I'm gonna lose my kid, and it really hit us that he could die of starvation, even though he's on a feeding tube. And that just hit me hard,” Cullison described.

That’s when Tya talked with a dietitian.

She started giving Elias real food through his feeding tube.

Now, Elias climbs into his highchair for mealtimes just like any other toddler would do.

“His whole body perked up at it," Cullison explained. "It's like oh this is natural-- this is natural ingredients. This is comfort. He could sleep. He could breathe easy. He could run, and play, and have energy because food gives you natural energy and natural vitamins."

Now, you will find him running around the house.

"He's such an exciting adventure, and he has a feeding tube. And I just think that makes it even more exciting for him," Cullison said.