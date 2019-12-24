Clear

Navigating life with a feeding tube

Elias Cullison is one of about 500,000 people who live with a feeding tube.

Posted: Dec 24, 2019 7:15 PM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) -- Mealtime looks a little different for the Cullison family in Bloomfield.

Elias Cullison is one of about 500,000 people who live with a feeding tube.

He is only 2-years-old.

For Elias, he has lived with a feeding tube practically since birth.

Elias' mother, Tya Cullison refers to his feeding tube as his invisible disability.

“Even though you can't see it does not mean that it's not there," Tya Cullison told News 10.

He’s been through a lot for such a young age.

“For that first year of his life, we focused so much on getting him off the feeding tube that we didn't focus a whole lot on his development,” Cullison said.

He was receiving formula through his feeding tube.

By the time Elias turned one, he was still struggling to gain weight.

“I got so tired of it one night. He just kept vomiting, and he looked so sick that I thought he's wasting away. I'm gonna lose my kid, and it really hit us that he could die of starvation, even though he's on a feeding tube. And that just hit me hard,” Cullison described.

That’s when Tya talked with a dietitian.

She started giving Elias real food through his feeding tube.

Now, Elias climbs into his highchair for mealtimes just like any other toddler would do.

“His whole body perked up at it," Cullison explained. "It's like oh this is natural-- this is natural ingredients. This is comfort. He could sleep. He could breathe easy. He could run, and play, and have energy because food gives you natural energy and natural vitamins."

Now, you will find him running around the house.

"He's such an exciting adventure, and he has a feeding tube. And I just think that makes it even more exciting for him," Cullison said. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 38°
Robinson
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 38°
Rockville
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 38°
Casey
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 43°
Brazil
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 38°
Marshall
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 38°
Warm Christmas
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Santa: Many children asking for good Christmases for families

Image

Navigating life with a feeding tube

Image

Last Minute Christmas Shopping

Image

One killed, one hurt in Monday night crash in Bloomfield

Image

Fire destroys factory on Christmas Eve

Image

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, cool. Low: 37

Image

Experts warn giving pets as gifts may not be a good idea

Image

Merry Christmas from WTHI-TV

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Tuesday: Patchy fog early, mostly sunny. High: 56

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax