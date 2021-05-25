Naval Surface Warfare Center at Crane teams up with Indiana University for 'AI Goes Rural'

CRANE, Ind. (WTHI) - You might not know it, but somehow, today, you've most likely been impacted by artificial intelligence. That could be through an ad that targets recently clicked web pages. Or something different...

K-12 Stem Coordinator for NSWC Crane Tina Closser says, "When you're on Netflix and see 'you might also enjoy...' and that's ai. Looking at your playlist and saying 'oh well if he watched Battlestar Galactica maybe he might enjoy The Witcher too.'"

Naval Surface Warfare Center at Crane is now teaming up with Indiana University to start AI Goes Rural. The goal of this new program is to teach middle schoolers about artificial intelligence.

Closser says, "It's here and it's here to stay. Here is how it is involved in your life and maybe some of the ethics that surround that."

The organizations received 1.7 million dollars to start the program. AI Goes Rural will start small. But it will start out in a big way in the Wabash Valley.

Closser explains, "We have schools in Daviess, Martin, and Greene county who have already signed up to be in this. They're really excited about rolling this out in their curriculum."

Wabash Valley kids will be the first to participate. AI Goes Rural will most likely work itself into similar courses already within schools. The program is working hand in hand with the teachers to best suit it for students.

Closser explains, "The ultimate goal is this is not just to be for southern Indiana but for the entire nation. This is something that anybody can use."