Nature's Classroom: 'It's about hands-on activity'

MEROM, Ind. (WTHI) – Fourth-grade students at Sullivan Elementary School are spending the next few days outdoors.

It’s all part of a program called ‘Nature’s Classroom.’

Students gain hands-on experience in areas that would not be part of a traditional school day. Activities range from sewing, hiking, cooking, an obstacle course, and more. Students learn about historical events around Merom and throughout the state of Indiana.

Deanne Norris is a teacher at Sullivan Elementary School. Norris said the program has been offered for 16 years. She said it’s a break from the traditional classroom routine.

“It’s not about the papers,” Norris said. “It’s about hands-on activity; actually feeling and touching the trees, making and mixing their fractions to make cookies for the rest of the group, working together to clean up after a meal.”

The program runs for three days at Merom Camp and Retreat Center. Instructors told News 10 for some students this is their first experience staying the night away from home. Students are not required to stay the night to participate in the program.