Natural causes blamed for death at Crane

CRANE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information on a death at the Crane Army Ammunition Activity.
Officials say 70-year-old Danny Compton fainted during routine work at the facility.
Coworkers called 911 right away and started to perform CPR on Compton.
He was taken to a Bloomington hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
His cause of death is listed as natural causes.
Compton worked at the facility as an explosives handler.
