Natural causes blamed for death at Crane

CRANE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information on a death at the Crane Army Ammunition Activity.

Officials say 70-year-old Danny Compton fainted during routine work at the facility.

Coworkers called 911 right away and started to perform CPR on Compton.

He was taken to a Bloomington hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His cause of death is listed as natural causes.

Compton worked at the facility as an explosives handler.